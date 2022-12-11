Connie (Consuelo)
Ramirez
VICTORIA — Connie (Consuelo) Calzada Ramirez, passed away on December 3, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was born March 19, 1935 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Constantino and Sara Islas Calzada. Connie was a lifetime Catholic and retired CCISD PBX receptionist. She was a graduate of Port Lavaca High School, class of 1953. She enjoyed reading, working in her yard, scrapbooking and spending time with her family. Connie was a big Sandcrab fan and loved listening to Sandcrab football. She was a member of the PTA, 4-H leader, Calhoun Co. Education Secretaries Association, Calhoun Co. Retired Teachers Assoication, Texas Retired Teachers Association.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Staloch (Tom) of San Angelo, TX, Carol New of Goliad, TX, Cindy Ramirez of Victoria, TX; son, Alan (Jacqueline) Ramirez of Steamboat Springs, CO; grandchildren Candice Zemlock (Anton) of San Angelo, TX, Foster and Emi Ramirez of Steamboat Springs, CO; great grandchildren Aaron Collier of Austin, TX, Mishelle and Tomas Gallegos of San Angelo, TX; brother John Calzada of Victoria, TX. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Julio and Constantino, Jr. Calzada; sister Aurora Riley, father of her children Roque Ramirez and son-in-law Dale New.
No public services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society of Victoria and Alzheimer’s Association of Victoria.
Fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
