CONSTANCE MAE MIGURA YORKTOWN - Connie (Constance) Mae Moczygemba Migura, 95, passed through death into eternal life on Tuesday, January 07, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1924, in Cestohowa, Texas, to Anton and Sally Sczepanik Moczygemba. She was the fifth of eight children born to Sally and Anton Moczygemba. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, O.T. Migura, parents, Anton and Sally Moczygemba; son, Darrell Migura, infant granddaughter, Lauryn Migura and infant great grandson, Aidan Pieprzyca, brothers, Higgen, Daniel, Alfred, Claude and Herman Moczygemba; and sisters, Louise Yanta and Ursula Lola Harber. She is survived by son, Marvin (Cheri) Migura, daughters, Evelyn Migura Pieprzyca and Darlene (Phil Stillwagon) Migura; daughter-in-law Denyse Parker, grandchildren, Tracy (Glenn) Eckett, Travis (Yvonne) Pieprzyca, Landon Parker, Logan Parker, step grandchildren, Brice Stillwagon, Robin Stillwagon Taylor and Leslie Stillwagon Mastronardi, great grandchildren, Lauryn and Liam Eckett, Cameron Sterman and Connor Pieprzyca and numerous step great-grandchildren. Connie married Onufry Theodore Migura on January 9, 1946 in Cestohowa, Texas. They made their life together, near Yorktown Texas, in Cotton Patch, Texas. Connie encouraged, nudged and pushed her children to get a good education. She was very proud that each of the four obtained a Bachelor's degree. Connie lived her faith as a Christian woman of God. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church since 1946. She was a very loving and devoted daughter, wife, mom, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was proud of her role as a young waitress and then a homemaker, nurse's aide and ranch manager. Her heart rejoiced when the family would gather together. She enjoyed baking pies, cakes and her much beloved chocolate chip and sugar cookies for her family. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 , 2020, from 5 to 7 pm at Massey funeral home. Rosary to follow. A celebration Mass of Connie's life will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, Texas on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 am. A luncheon / reception will follow the Mass with a private family burial to be held later at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her beloved family members: Travis Pieprzyca, Glenn Eckett, Landon Parker, Cameron Sterman, Connor Pieprzyca, Liam Eckett, Brice Stillwagon, with honorary pallbearers being Tracy Eckett, Logan Parker, Lauryn Eckett, Robin Taylor and Leslie Mastronardi. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com The extended Migura family is very grateful for the loving and attentive care given to Ms. Connie by Olga Lassmann, Lisa Campos, Gloria Villarreal, Ramona Yanes and Dora Salinas during the final months of her life. In addition, we thank Hospice of South Texas for their care in mom's transition. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Texas 361-564-2900
