CONSUELO CONNIE BANDA CUERO - Consuelo "Connie" Banda, 85, of Cuero passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born December 23, 1933 in Yorktown to the late Federico and Esperanza Salazar. She married Thomas Banda on June 13, 1953 in Yorktown. She retired from Victoria I.S.D where she worked as a Foodservice Manager and also was a retired associate of J.C. Penney. She loved to shop and travel. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the Guadalupanas, St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Benavides Memorial Foundation. She is survived by her daughters, Norma Kay (David) Torok of Pearland, Patricia Ann Bloom of Sealy and Debra Lynne Lutz (Kenneth Nichols) of Galveston; sisters, Manuela Rios of El Campo and Lydia Carrera of Yorktown; grandchildren, Dustin Keith Torok of Boston, MA, Christopher Thomas Kersey of Dickinson and Hallie Kate Lutz of College Station; Great-Grandchild, Ella Diana Kersey and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years and her parents. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
