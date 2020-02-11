CONSUELO R. BARRAZA WOODSBORO - Consuelo R. Barraza, 95, passed away February 8, 2020. She was born August 24, 1924 to the late Nicolas and Juanita Trevino Rivas. She is survived by her sons Liovegildo Vasquez of Refugio, Jorige Vasquez of Chicago, Nicolas Barraza of Refugio; daughters Angelita Rodriquez of Lubbock; brothers Richard Gonzales of Woodsboro and Felipe Gonzales of buffalo, New York; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Refugio, Texas. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

