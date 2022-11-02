Consuelo Benavides Falcon
PORT LAVACA — Consuelo Benavides Falcon, 92, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away peacefully in Lake Jackson, Texas on October 28, 2022. Mom was born March 26, 1930 in Las Enramadas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Mom lived her life in faith and dignity with Christ. Her faith will forever be with us and we will miss her greatly.
Mom’s life was filled with love as a devout wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As an extremely accomplished seamstress, quilter and passionate cook, she touched the lives of many. Mom never met a plant that didn’t flourish under her green thumb. Friends and family often sought her knowledge, always given in kindness.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Emerardo A. Falcon; her daughter, Maria de Los Santos Perez; son, Jaime Falcon; grandson, Juan Jose “Jay” Perez; her parents, Miguel and Paula Benavides; sisters, Fina Garza, Minerva Benavides; brother, Miguel Benavides, Jr.; and son-in-law, Ronnie Lankford.
She is survived by her children Jesse (Mercedes) Falcon, Greg (Chris) Falcon, Lupe (Edward) Aguirre, Emerardo (Mary) Falcon, Andy (Donna) Falcon, Sylvia (Robin) Fortenberry, and Libby (Doug) Grigsby; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; her siblings Jesus Benavides, Santa Leal, Lilia Hernandez, Francisca Gonzales, and Marianela Alvarez; and her dearest sisters-in-law Isabel Gonzales and Arcelia Falcon.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home at 123 Newlin St. Port Lavaca.
A Funeral Mass is at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin in Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery located at 1517 FM 1679 in Port Lavaca.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
