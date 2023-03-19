Consuelo Bernal
VICTORIA — Consuelo Hernandez Bernal, 69, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord March 15, 2023. She was born July 7, 1953 in Cuero, Texas to the late Margarito and Victoria Martinez Hernandez. Consuelo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many.
She was married to the late Edward Vela Bernal and had 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Vela Bernal, son Robert Anthony Bernal, mother Victoria Martinez Hernandez; brothers Senovio Hernandez and Ernesto Bernal and sister Maggie Macias.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Pete) Figueroa of Lake Jackson and Rebecca (Jose) Bernal Lopez of Highlands; son Edward Bernal III of Sweeny; grandchildren Eric Anthony Figueroa of San Marcos, TX, Pete (Gabby) Figueroa IV of Angleton, TX, Jose (Socorro) Hernandez of Crosby, TX, Angel Hernandez of Highlands, TX, Gabriella Hernandez of Jacksonville, FL, Aryanna Bernal of Victoria, TX, Kirsten Bernal of Port Lavaca, TX, Anthony Edward Bernal of Lake Jackson, TX, and Robert Anthony Bernal, Jr. of Lake Jackson, TX. She is also survived by her siblings Miguel (Maricela) Hernandez, Sandra (Adrian) Saenz, Rachel Bernal, Patsy (Paul) Arredondo and Teresa Bernal.
Consuelo was a member of a Lady of Sorrows Church as well as part of De Colores. She later became a member of Lady of Victory and was a Legion of Mary member. She loved traveling, planting flowers, listening to tejano music and singing. Her favorite color was red and her favorite bird was the red bird. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She truly gave every bit of love out to all.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St., Victoria with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Figueroa, Pete Figueroa, IV, Jose Hernandez, Angel Hernandez, Anthony Bernal and Robert Bernal. Honorary pallbearers are Edward Bernal, III, Miguel Hernandez, Sr., Miguel Hernandez, Jr., Pete Figueroa, III, Adrian Saenz, Paul Arredondo and Jose Lopez.
