CONSUELO CONNIE GARCIA CASTILLO ROCKPORT - Consuelo "Connie" Garcia Castillo, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 27th, 2019. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 N. Church St. in Rockport. A graveside service will be at 1pm at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria, Texas. Connie was born October 1, 1943 in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Jose Fermin and Maria De La Luz Garcia. Her passions in life were music and dancing. She was a devout Catholic who served as long as her health allowed. She was a woman of great faith. Second to her faith were her children. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria De La Luz Garcia; the father of her children, William G. Castillo, Jr.; and her siblings, Maria Pura Perez, Jose Fermin Garcia, Nasario Garcia, Andres Garcia, Arturo Garcia, Arnulfo Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Dolores Estrada and Juanita Canales. Connie leaves to cherish her memory her children, William Castillo, Jr. (Rubina); Maria Rosales (Juan); Lisa Canales (Patrick); Angelina Childs (Wallace); and Odette Ortiz (Ruben); her grandchildren, William Castillo, IV (Eulalia); Yesenia Solis (Richard); Sarah Nichols (Kalob); Searrah Castillo; Joann Arriaga (Randy Martinez); Jessica Gamble; Jose Arriaga (Krysten); Aaron Arriaga (Ashley); John Rosales (Sandra Spencer); Daniel Rosales (Esther); Kristina Garcia (Jaivee); Alexis Rosales; Allison Clark; Austin Clark; Quay Ortiz; Zachary Ortiz; Erika Wells; Mackenzie Childs; Matthew Canales; Gabriella Canales; and Madeline Canales; her great-grandchildren, Micayla and Alina DeAngelo; Leyla, James and Anthony Spencer; Daniel E. Rosales; Jaycee and Jason Garcia; Celeste and Tara Martinez; Ariana and Kylie Gamble; Marcus Sandino; Laurel Arriaga; Payton and Riley Arriaga; Richard, Ryan, Roman and Rocky Solis; Carlos Nichols; Gregorio Vazquez, Jr.; Emily and Mariah Vazquez; Kailey Avina; and Brian and Mia Marin; her siblings, Francisco Garcia (Amelia); Esperanza Garcia (Albino) and Jose "Joe Kino" Garcia (Gloria); her great friend and companion, Amado Rios; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in Connie's memory may be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
