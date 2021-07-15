Consuelo MUNOZ
Morales
PORT LAVACA — Consuelo Munoz Morales, age 79 of Port Lavaca, Texas gained her angel wings on July 8, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1942 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Martin and Consuelo Munoz.
She is survived by her loving husband, Abelardo Morales of Port Lavaca; Sons, Patrick Mendoza (Pato), Abelardo Morales Jr (Hito) and Joe Lewis Morales (LuLu); Daughter, Judy Ann Aguilar; Grandchildren, Vanessa, Jessica, Lonnie, Robert, Augie, Mikey, Serrena, Celia, Jaime, Velvet, AJ, Michelle and Kaley; Great- Grandchildren, Elisabet, Amanda, Abel X. Jr, Javani, Jaden, Jacob, Isabel, Jillian, Leo, Mikey, Alazae, Kiara, Alyssa, Augie Jr, Mia, Alyssa, Adrian, Ezra, Jolee, Isaiah, Iliana, Celina, Jazmine, Valerie, Jaime Jr, Mario Jr, Devon, Hazel and Jace; her one and only Great-Great Granddaughter, Cecily Lanyse; Brother, Andres Munoz (Andy); cousin and best friend, Eloisa Garza.
Consuelo was preceded in death by her Parents; Siblings, Guadalupe Flores, Alejandro Munoz (Alex), Esmeralda Hernandez, Francesca Salazar (Frankie), Antonia Quintanilla and Daughter, Patricia Mendoza (Pata).
Consuelo was an amazing cook in Seadrift and Port Lavaca. She spread her love with every meal she prepared at the restaurants and at home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, even a great-great grandmother and aunt. She adored all of her nieces and nephews and their children. Family was everything to her. Her home was a loving home to all who needed a place to stay. Consuelo, Mary, Maria, Momo, Mom are all of the names she was called by family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5-8pm with a Prayer Service at 6pm and Rosary at 7pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10am with Father James Dvorak to officiate at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 624 S. Trinity St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 .
Pallbearers will be, Patrick Mendoza, Abelardo Morales Jr, Joe Lewis Morales, Leonard Flores, Michael Flores and Walter Vasquez. Honorary Pallbearers are, Jaime Flores and Abel Garcia.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, 361-552-1705.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Letter: A grateful Texan (9)
- There is no equal (7)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (4)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- Minimum wage (2)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Authorities recover body of missing fisherman at Patriot Park in Victoria County (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been a volunteer firefighter?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.