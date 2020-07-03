CORA LUDEWIG GLOVER CLENDENNEN THREE RIVERS - Cora Ludewig Glover Clendennen, 77, passed Monday, June 29, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was surrounded by family and friends as she passed peacefully at the ranch she grew up on and still called home. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Clendennen, and their children. Earl Glover III (Kecia) of Colorado, Tiki Venglar (Clifford Hubenak) of Texas, M'Liss Miller (Stephen) of Tennessee, Lloyd "Freddie" Clendennen (Kimberly) of Texas, Theodore Clendennen (Melissa) of Texas. She has 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving parents F. W. and Vesterlene Ludewig, her beloved sister Jeannie Lavonne Goynes, and nephew Daniel Goynes. Cora grew up in Three Rivers, Tx; although she left to marry and raise her children, she returned home to the ranch frequently. Her heart and love of the ranch and brush country always brought her home. After retiring from teaching public school, where she touched the lives of hundreds of students, Cora returned to the place she called home, the ranch where she grew up. During her retirement, Cora substitute taught school at Three Rivers and Pawnee school districts, where she continued to impact children's lives. During these years, Cora furthered her artistic ability and created many treasured paintings for family and friends alike. Cora was also a long-standing member of the local Goodie Box. Her membership here brought close friendships with others, shared her love of Three Rivers, its community members, and antiques. Cora also enjoyed the laughter and fun she shared while playing Bunco. Cora had a love of the outdoors, especially the nature she encountered during years of horseback riding in the pastures of home. Cora was a unique and loving person who had the ability to listen to what was said and at the same time understand what was not said. No one who came to her for a friendly ear or a shoulder to cry on was ever turned away. She had an abundant supply of love and she showered her love on all those she found in need. Although Cora was filled with laughter, mischief, and love, she was also made of steel and grit. She knew how to weather a storm and remain standing. She passed this ability on to her children and everyone else's lives she touched. Cora was a firm believer and instilled her belief and love of the Lord with her children as well. Memories and condolences can be shared on the web at https://www.robersonfuneralhomes.net/ With Cora's passing, Heaven gained an angel who loves mischief; she will be waiting to greet all of us with her trademark wink, a welcoming smile, wide-open arms, and a warm hug. A celebration of life for Cora has been postponed due to Covid 19.
