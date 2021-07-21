Cora Frances Hall
VICTORIA — Cora Frances Randall Hall, 101, passed away July 17, 2021. Cora was born April 23, 1920 in Beaumont, TX to the late Eva Belle Bailey and Herbert Franklin Randall Sr. Cora was a member of the Altar Guild at Trinity Episcopal Church, served as president several times for the Novel Grand and a 50 year member of the Rosebud Rebecca Lodge. She always hosted spectacular Christmas Parties at her home for the employee’s from her husband’s work. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed time with her family. She will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter-in-laws, Evelyn Hall and Barbara Wagner both of Victoria, Beverly Hall of Alvin; sister-in-law, Geneva Bortel of Victoria; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William R. Hall Sr.; sons, William R. Hall Jr., A. Franklin Hall; sister, Mildred Randall Bush and infant brother, Herbert Franklin Hall Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 9-10 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a funeral service to begin at 10 am with Rev. Michael Koehler officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Bill Hall, Larry Hall, Robert Hall, Richard Hall, Kenneth Hall, Douglas Hall and A.J. Hall.
Honorary pallbearers are Sheila and Chris Jones.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of South Texas for their wonderful services these past months. We also especially recognize and thank the staff of Morada Independent and Assisted Living for the past ten years.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
