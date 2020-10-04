Corbin Hunt
BRIGGS - Justin Corbin Hunt was born in Heidleberg, Germany to SFC Clarence E. Hunt and Connie J. Hunt. Corbin graduated from Copperas Cove HS in 1986 then graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1990. From there, he worked for the Austin Probation Department until joining the Austin Fire Department in 2001. The fire department and his fellow firefighters were his life. He loved his job and never wanted to miss a shift. Corbin loved camping, motorcycle riding and going to Cozumel with friends.
Corbin is survived by his parents, Ed and Connie Hunt of Port Lavaca, TX, 2 aunts and many loving cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, TX. Funeral Services will be 2pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin, TX with private interment services following in Oakalla, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Corbin’s memory can be made to the Austin Firefighters Relief and Outreach Fund (www.afrof.org).
Visitation 5pm to 7pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks in Pflugerville, Texas. Funeral Service 2pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. Private burial in Oakalla, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (8)
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews (7)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (4)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Cloud, Lankford introduce bill to prevent medicaid funds from supporting abortion-providers (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- St. Joseph, Sacred Heart set to open season (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.