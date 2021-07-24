Corey James Adcock
VICTORIA — Corey James Adcock, 40, passed away July 19, 2021 in Minnesota. Corey was born April 29, 1981 in Victoria to Helen Rose Charbula and James Patrick Adcock.
Corey graduated from Stroman High School, Class of 1999. He went on to receive his Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice from UHV in 2009, cum laude. Corey then received his rotary wing license followed by his fixed wing license in pursuit of his passion for flying. He was honored to be a life flight pilot.
Corey was a proud father and family man all around. He touched so many lives whether it be through kindness, laughter, or playful and often times entertaining antics. Believe you me, if you knew Corey you knew this was true. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Corey was a creative soul who could conquer anything he put his mind to. He had the biggest heart and a great love for popcorn, music, and flying.
Corey is survived by his parents, son, Caden James Adcock; daughter, Emry Reese Adcock; brother, Justin Adcock (fiance’, Alana Barfield) of Fannin; sister, Megan Groll (Matthew) of Victoria and the mother of his children, Jennifer Martinez Adcock of Victoria.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Winnie Charbula and Raymond Adcock and Georgia Adcock Daws.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a rosary to be recited at 6 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Michael Charbula, Nicky Calcote, Duane Pilat, Nolan Proff, John Morris, Matthew Bernhard, Phillip Bernhard, and Brian DeWees.
Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Arnold, Tres Van Dusen, Carlos Luna, Damian Fanelli, John Buzzell, Chris Tellez, Taylor Johnson, Robert Serrata, Jason Smith, Ricky Cruz, Casey Zamzow, Matt Groll, Michael Martinez, Ryan Ashcroft, Buddy Olsen and Austin Boscamp.
Memorial donations may be made to Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
We love you, Corey. Nothing but blue skies from here on out.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
