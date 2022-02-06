Corey Reed Kalmus
VICTORIA — Corey Reed Kalmus went to be with the Lord February 1, 2022 at the age of 26. He was born August 22, 1995 in Victoria, Texas to Joseph Kalmus, Jr. and Amy Kalmus.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Highway 87, Victoria. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his mother Amy Kalmus.
He is survived by his father Joe Kalmus, Jr.; brothers Jared Kalmus and Colton Kalmus; nephew Hayden Kalmus; maternal grandparents Marvin and Linda Williamson and paternal grandparents Joe Kalmus, Sr. and Dorothy Kalmus.
Corey was a loving son, brother, uncle and grandson. He liked floating the river, shooting fireworks and video games.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to thefocusfoundation.org.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

