CORINNE COCO SWOPE PORT LAVACA - Corinne "Coco" Swope, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away surrounded by her family on October 9, 2019. Corinne was born March 5, 1932 in El Campo, TX to the late Amy Clarke and Lee James Smith Sr. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Corinne is survived by her daughter, Terry Swope Sauer of Port Lavaca; son, Bill Swope (Debbie) of Port Lavaca; sister, Alice Smith of Houston and 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Thurman Swope; sisters, Betty Lee Preiss, Carol Dianne Vrana and brother, Lee James Smith Jr. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Visitation will resume Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12-1:30 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Casey Stringham, Phillip Swope, Barrett Swope, Burt Metzler, Joe Dale Mills and Will Swope. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.