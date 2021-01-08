Cornelia Cavazos Ochoa
VICTORIA — Cornelia Cavazos Ochoa, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born in Edna, Texas on January 5, 1932 to the late Francisco and Cornelia Garcia Cavazos.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Juan Morales Ochoa, son; Johnny Ochoa, sisters; Concha Gonzales, Juana Cavazos, Guadalupe “Lupe” Sanchez, Mary “China” Figirova and Cele Cavazos, and brothers; Chano Cavazos, Manuel Cavazos, Francisco Cavazos, Steven Cavazos, and Ramon Cavazos.
Cornelia is survived by her children, Dora Ochoa Hernandez and husband Richard, Roberta “Birdie” Ochoa Garcia and husband Adam, Jr., and Amelia “B.B.” Ochoa Cardenas and husband Oscar, seven grandsons; Patrick Ochoa, Chris Ochoa and wife Katy, Tim Ochoa, Max Ochoa and wife Mary Kay, Robert Ochoa and wife Brenda, Joey Ochoa, and Adam Garcia III and wife Brittany. She also leaves behind fourteen great-grandchildren; Jon Michael Ochoa, Jordan Ochoa, Julianna Ochoa, Dylan Ochoa, John Ochoa, Mary Caroline Ochoa, Elindi Ochoa, Paisley Ochoa, Cypress Ochoa, Gabby Ochoa, Liam Ochoa, Mackenzie Garcia, Ezra Garcia and Aria Garcia, sister; Cornelia “Nele” Menchaca and brother; Antonio “Tony” Cavazos and wife Hope, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January, 8, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7, all at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral at 10 a.m., immediately followed by interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or The Guadalupanas Society of Our Lady of Sorrows.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- DPS concludes pedestrian's death on Thanksgiving was accidental (1)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.