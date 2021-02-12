Cornelia
Morales-Menchaca
VICTORIA — Cornelia Morales-Menchaca went to be with the Lord February 8, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born December 10, 1945 in Edna, Texas to the late Lalo and Maria Figirova.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Menchaca; sisters Frances Garza and Lupe Rangel and brothers Joe Figirova and Gilbert Figirova.
She is survived by her children Lonnie Morales, Laurie A. (Javie) Salinas, Lee “Tony” (Dawn Sears) Morales, Larry (Ester) Morales and Lynette (Joshua) Hairell; brother Tony (Hope) Cavazos; 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Cornelia was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her dog Fifi and her many pets. She loved to go dancing and enjoyed trips to Coushatta.
