Cornelia Roberta McGIll
NEW BRAUNFELS — Cornelia “Connie” Roberta Mellard McGill of New Braunfels, TX, age 93, joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 9,2021. Connie was born Oct. 20, 1927 in El Dorado, AR to Marie Cornelia Giles Mellard and Ira Wesley Mellard. She is survived by her husband, John Arch McGill, age 97 and their three children Dr. John Robert McGill and wife Grace of Alva, FL, Marci McGill Alvis of Hockley, TX, and Jan McGill Elmore and husband Chip Miller of New Braunfels, TX.
“Nana” has seven grandchildren; Brad and Rebecca Elmore of Houston, TX; Russell and Ann Clark Elmore of Memphis, TN; Jill and JR Kraft of Austin, TX; John Elmore of Austin, TX; Austin and Holly Alvis of Houston, TX; Andrew and Paige Alvis of Houston, TX; and Londell Aberdeen of Portland, OR.
Connie’s fondest memories reflected her love of sports, especially basketball. She met the man of her dreams, John McGill, while working in the cafeteria as he attended Henderson on a GI Bill, after having served 4 years in the Army Air Corp during WWII. It was “Love at first sight” for them and the beginning of a 75 year love story. Connie and John married in Austin, TX on Oct. 5, 1946. They moved to Port Lavaca, Orange, and Beaumont before making Victoria, TX their home.
Connie was an active member of the First Methodist Church in Victoria and served in many capacities there. Later she attended Westminster Bible Church. She also enjoyed leading scouts, acting as PTA president, volunteering as a Pink Lady at Citizen’s hospital. Connie finished her college degree at Southwest Texas University in 1970 and taught at McFadden Ranch and Nursery Elementary School.
In 1975 Connie and John moved to Hendersonville, TN, on Old Hickory Lake where she enjoyed boating, tennis, and getting involved with Calvary Bible Church. They became involved with The Gideon’s International Organization in the 70’s. Connie served as Chaplain for the Gideon Auxilliary.
Back to Texas in 1995 to Fair Oaks Ranch, Connie shared her love of the outdoors and sports with her grandchildren.... swimming, tennis, basketball, and golf along with trips to the beach at Port Arkansas. She and John joined St. Helen’s Episcopal Church in Boerne, TX and sang in the choir. Connie was always welcoming and happy to greet you with a smile, share her love of the Lord, and share her famous banana nut bread!
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 12pm. She will be buried in Okolona, Arkansas in the McGill family plot in Dobyville Cemetary on March 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Connie can be made to The Gideons International @ sendtheword.org
