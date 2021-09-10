Cornelio Garza
VICTORIA — Cornelio Garza, 54, born in Port Lavaca on March 15th 1967, passed away unexpectedly on September 2nd, 2021. Son of Simon Garza Jr. and Angelita Estraca Garza, Cornelio was the eldest of seven siblings.
He is survived by his spouse, Michelle Garza, his daughters Cortney and Lori Garza, and his son Cornelio Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bryan and Leticia, and a blessed amount of nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his father Simon Garza Jr., and his youngest brother Valentine Garza.
Cornelio grew up with a love of fishing, hunting, football, and family. He was a great “Popo” to his grandchildren and an even better dad. He was a loving husband, a wonderful friend, a brother, and uncle. He touched lives of everyone around him, and was generous with everything he had. His time was spent watching games at the Garza Ranch, fishing with the boys, and making memories with his family. He was selfless and kind. Cornelio Garza was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers: Ruben Garza Jr. and Matthew Garza
Honorary: Aaron Garza and Andrew Garza
