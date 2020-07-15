CORRIAN ANN BOEHM BOCK GANADO - Corrian Ann Boehm Bock of Ganado, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020. Corrian was born to Willie Eddie Boehm and Annie Wenske Boehm on August 17, 1937 in Ganado, Texas. She married Charlie R. Bock on February 14, 1991. She attended and graduated from Ganado High School and Wharton County Junior College. Corrian worked for the Conner Corner Grocery, South Texas Project, Ganado Independent School District, W R Grace Fertilizer and First State Bank of Louise. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Altar Society, the Catholic Daughters Court of St. Alberta #1381 for 64 years, and Cub Scout Pack 135 Den Mother. She also volunteered at the Ganado Nursing Home and Rehab for weekly Mass. Corrian will be remembered forever by her children; Jeffery VanPelt (Peggy) of Victoria, Michael VanPelt (Debbie) of Ganado, Douglas VanPelt (Jan) of Spring, and Clayton VanPelt (Shelly ) of Inez.. She is survived by her Grandchildren; Dillon Brown, Jared Brown, Brian Cunningham (Melissa), Dayna Wharton (Scott), Marie VanPelt, Christine VanPelt, Lauren Thieme (David), Kelsey VanPelt and Karson VanPelt. She is also survived by her Great-Grandchildren; Cameron Cunningham, Kendall Cunningham, Alyssa Wharton and Ian Wharton. She was preceded in death by her husband; Charlie R. Bock, Grandson; Nicholas VanPelt, sister; Lydia Sparck, and brothers; Raymond Boehm and Edward Boehm. Visitation will be held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:pm to 7:pm with Rosary at 7:pm. the Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:am with burial at the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Kirby Hlavaty and Deacon Anthony "Red" Hensley officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Raymond "Buzzy" Boehm, Dillon Brown, Jared Brown, Brian Cunningham, William Gavranovic, David Muegge, David Thieme and Karson VanPelt. Honorary pallbearers are her Granddaughters, Great-Granddaughters, and Great-Grandsons. The family would like to thank the special ladies from Compassionate Care for their loving care of our Mom, Crown Hospice of Victoria, Texas, and Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ABVM Maintenance Fund, P.O.Box 369, Ganado, Texas 77962. Services under the guidance of Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120. While many may want to come to the services, the family knows that many cannot attend due to the pandemic. Social distancing rules will be enforced and face coverings must be worn at all times. Visitation time will be spaced for social distancing. Seating will be limited for the Rosary and Funeral Mass to allow social distancing.
