Corrine Robinson
EDNA — Corrine Robinson, 87, passed away on June 22, 2023. She was born Jan. 21, 1936, to Jim Barnes and Ora Gipson in the Vamp Garyville, TX Community.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Marilyn Barnes and Glenda R. Bailey; one son, Lester Robinson; faithful daughter-in-law, Flora Jean Robinson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sheppard; brother-in-law W.G. Tones; special family friend, Eunice Jackson; 20 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
Viewing is scheduled 8-10 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Funeral Services to begin at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.

