Corrine Robinson

Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Marilyn Barnes and Glenda R. Bailey; one son, Lester Robinson; faithful daughter-in-law, Flora Jean Robinson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sheppard; brother-in-law W.G. Tones; special family friend, Eunice Jackson; 20 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
Viewing is scheduled 8-10 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Funeral Services to begin at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
