CORWINE COREY LEE DUCKETT JR. CUERO - Corwine Lee Duckett Jr., 63, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Corey was born May 1, 1957 in Cuero to Faye Manning Duckett and the late Corwine Duckett Sr. He graduated Cuero High School in 1975 and continued his education at Victoria College and Southwest Texas State. Corey was a manager at Charlie's Bar in Austin until he retired in 2005 to return home to care for his mother. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. Corey was a longtime volunteer for the C.A.M.A.L. House of Cuero and devoted countless hours to help families in need. Corey is survived by his mother, Faye Duckett; brother, Brett Duckett; nieces, Lorren (Craig) Cason and Kristen (Layne) Bryan; nephews, PJ John and Jordan Duckett; great nieces and nephews, Jaelyn Cason, Landon Duckett, Alyssa Keely Bryan, Ainsley Bryan, and Paisley John. He was preceded in death by his father, Corwine Duckett Sr. and nephew, Devon Duckett. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10 am with Pastor Bill Cotman officiating. Social distancing and masks wearing are required. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jordan Duckett, PJ John, Craig Cason, Layne Bryan, Paul Campos, and Philip John. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and the C.A.M.A.L. House volunteers. Memorial contributions may be made in Corey's memory to C.A.M.A.L. House in Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home., 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Letter: Vote and pray like lives depend on it (12)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County (5)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- Kneblicks celebrate 75 years of marriage (3)
- Letter: Taking down DeLeon Plaza statue is not a good thing to do (3)
- Guest column: Thank God for Netflix (3)
Online Poll
What age do you think you will live to be?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.