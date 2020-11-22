Cosme “Tito” Lozano Rodriguez
MIDLAND — Cosme “Tito” Lozano Rodriguez died peacefully in his sleep in Midland on November 16, 2020. He was 51 years old. Tito was born on May 20, 1969 in Midland to parents Adela and Cosme Rodriguez.
He graduated from Midland High School in 1988. After high school he went to work to support his first family.
After several years, Tito reconnected with high school friend, Dawn McBroom. After a few months, Tito asked Dawn, the love of his life, to marry him. Tito and Dawn were married for four years at the time of his passing.
Tito worked for many years for Sam’s Club before moving on to Lowe’s Hardware and finally to Central Supply at Midland Memorial Hospital. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and became an Alabama Crimson Tide fan. His favorite hobby was pool (billiards) for which he was often entered in tournaments for.
Tito is survived by his loving wife, Dawn, his four children, Crystal, Amanda Perez (Hector), Patty, and Matthew, his two step-daughters, Ashley Allen (Reed) and Alyssa Crawford (Kolten), and his five grandchildren Logan, Kiptyn, Violet, Valentina, and Kasyn. He is also survived by his mother, Adela, and two siblings Cynthia Ardilla (Juan), and Armondo (Julie). He is preceded in death by his father Cosme Rodriguez.
A viewing will be on Monday, November 23, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A private funeral will be limited to immediate family and be held at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24.
A live stream of the funeral service may be accessed at www.npwelch.com. He will be buried at Serenity Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nursing and support staff in the COVID-19 ward at Midland Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (23)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (8)
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Guest column: Partisan clashes have been draining (5)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (10)
- Unoccupied Victoria County house damaged by fire (2)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Skip your standard Thanksgiving holiday, Victoria health official warns (2)
- Letter: Democrats are starting to look good (2)
Online Poll
Do you use the Instagram app?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.