Craig Henry Roell
STATESBORO, GA — Craig Henry Roell, Ph.D., age 66, of Statesboro, GA, passed away on November 11, 2020, after a brief illness. A native of Victoria, TX, Craig was a dedicated member of the Georgia Southern University History Dept. faculty for 31 years. While at GSU, he was named the Wells/Warren University Professor of the Year in 2002 and 2013, and he was awarded the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Ruffin Cup in 2012.
As a professor, he was known for his warmth and kindness to all, his love of his home state of Texas, and his collection of cowboy boots.
At home, he was known as Papa to his two daughters, Emily (Bennett), and Nicole (Martin), and his four grandchildren, Elissa, Jude, Brooke, and Thomas. His quirky sense of humor resulted in a myriad of private jokes, individual silly songs for two dogs and over 15 cats, and a family only version of the Exodus story. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry R. Roell.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda, daughters, Emily and Nicole, his mother, Ruth Roell, his four grandchildren, his sister, Becky H. Pilsner (Randy), two nephews, Shaye (Emily) and Trevor, and a niece, Brittney (Ben), and their families.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following non-profit organizations:
Samaritan’s Purse, https://samaritanspurse.org, or Covenant Care Adoptions, https://www.covenantcareadoptions.com.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
