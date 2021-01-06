Craig Scott Sauer
VICTORIA — Craig Scott Sauer, 59, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He fought a valiant fight against Leukemia for over a year. Craig was born on September 26, 1961 to Marie (McClusky) and Oscar H. “Jack” Sauer. He was a surprise for his parents who were told that they could not have children and had reached middle age. In his youth, he was very involved in 4-H and a member of the Victoria County 4-H rifle team. During high school, he participated in the FFA program. In 10th grade, Craig began dating his future bride, Sabra Hosek. Craig graduated from Stroman High School in 1980. His senior year, he was honored as one of Victoria County 4-H Top Ten Boys. Craig then attended Victoria College.
Craig married Sabra on August 21, 1982, and they moved to College Station to attend Texas A&M. Craig graduated in 1985 from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. Craig and Sabra were blessed with three children; Grant, Logan, and Shana. Craig began working as an operator for Union Carbide in the HP2 unit, in 1987. He had worked for Union Carbide/DOW for 33 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Hermann Sons.
Craig loved working on his farm and tending to his cattle. He was a talented woodworker and seemed to be able to fix anything. The family enjoyed his bar-be-que and his legendary homemade sauce. Traveling with his family made special memories and he was able to see the sights in the 48 contiguous states and Canada. Craig and Sabra were able to travel through Europe twice.
Craig is survived by his wife, Sabra Hosek Sauer; his daughter, Shana Sauer of College Station, and his sons and daughter-in-laws, Grant and Melissa, and Logan and Naomi Sauer, of Victoria. He is also survived by a grandson, Charles Craig Sauer and was looking forward to a granddaughter to be born in February.
A public viewing will begin 8 am until 5 pm on Wednesday, January 6 at Rosewood Funeral Home. On Thursday January 7, there will be a visitation hour at 9am at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral services will begin at 10 am at the church followed by the burial at Shillerville Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Henry Hosek III, Jay Young, Justin Hosek, Jack Freyer, Tommy West, and Richard Evans. Honorary pallbearers include Raymond, Cody, and Casey Dugat, and the HP2 Operators and Day Staff.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
