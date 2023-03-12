Creighton Albert Willeke
VICTORIA — Creighton Albert Willeke, 73, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Visitation will begin at 1pm on Monday, March 13, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad, located at 251 N. Market Street. The funeral service will begin at 2pm, with burial following at Pettus-Lott Cemetery in Riverdale, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Fromme, Garrett Ohrt, John Barber, Keith Heil, Kevin Bodden and Royce Krueger.
He was born on September 3, 1949 in Victoria to the late Raymond and Ethel Schmidt Willeke. He worked for WW Construction and Maintenance. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed hunting in Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico and South Texas, as well as fishing the Gulf Coast. Creighton was a graduate of Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado.
He is survived by his daughter, Cryston Willeke of Woodsboro, Texas; son, Cevin Willeke of New Braunfels, Texas; brother, Louis Willeke of Victoria, Texas; and three grandchildren, Cameron, Claire and Sadie.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 251 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas 77963.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
