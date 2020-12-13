Criselda Arriaga
Gonzales
PLACEDO — Criselda Arriaga Gonzales, 69 of Placedo passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born February 7, 1951 in San Juan, TX to Jose A. Arriaga, Sr. and Maria Martinez Arriaga.
She was a housewife, she was an Apostolic and a member of Spirit and Truth Tabernacle.
She is survived by her children, Bertha (Rey Gonzalez) Gonzales, Anna Gonzales, Samantha (Sammy) Resendez, Samuel A. (Taurina) Gonzales, Jr., Kristina Gonzales, Isaiah (Cristina) Gonzales, Sr., Seth Airis Garcia; sisters, Irene (Mike) Padron, Diana Benavides, Maria (Pete) Rubio, Gloria (and the late Mike) Hess, Elma (Sonny) Leal; brothers, Jesse Arriaga, Richard (Cynthia) Arriaga, Carlos Arriaga, Rene Arriaga; fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gonzales was preceded in death by brother, Jose (Joe) Arriaga, Jr.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. The funeral service is 10 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, all officiated by Rev. Manuel Jesse Trevino and Samuel A. Gonzales Jr.
Pallbearers will be Samuel A. Gonzales, Jr., Isaiah Gonzales, Sr., Sammy Resendez, Samuel L. Gonzales, III, Seth Garcia and Isaac W. Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Gonzales grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (2)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surges to record high despite gloom and doom predictions (3)
- Holiday shoppers hit Victoria stores to take part in giveaway, support local businesses (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.