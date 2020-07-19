CRUZ ALVAREZ JR VICTORIA - Cruz Alvarez Jr passed on July 14th. He was born on January 25, 1943 to Pauline and Cruz Alvarez Sr. He is survived by his daughters, Rachael Valdez (David), Linda Easley (Wanda), Adela Garcia; sons, Cruz Alvarez III (Rosa), Adrian Alvarez (Gloria) and Tirso and Andrew Alvarez; sisters, Trini John (Hans), Sofia Smith (Joe), Carmen Delgado(Frank); brother, John Ray Alvarez, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren he is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda Padilla Alvarez. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 19th from 4pm to 8pm with a prayer service beginning at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Service will be on Monday July 20th at 10am at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home with interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
