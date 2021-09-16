Cruz Magdalena Guerrero
Cruz Magdalena
Guerrero
VICTORIA — Cruz Magdalena Guerrero, age 79 of Victoria passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born May 3, 1942 in Tivoli to the late Santos Villarreal and Ruperta Espinoza Villarreal.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Mendez and Margaret Guerrero; sons, Richard Guerrero Jr.; sisters, Lupe Perez, Lily Sanchez and Angie Soto; brothers, Arthur Villarreal and Santos D. Villarreal. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Guerrero; daughters, Tina Guerrero and Angelina Guerrero; sister, Maria T. Benavidez; brothers, Juanito Villarreal, Jose A. Villarreal and Pete Villarreal.
Visitation will begin Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 1pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Guerrero, Rogelio Valle, Andrew Dowing Jr., Steven Soto, AJ Pena and Michael Mendez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

