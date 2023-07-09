Brenda Kay Rodriguez
Cruz Montes
VICTORIA — Cruz Montes, 91, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023. She was born May 3, 1932, in Victoria County to the late Merced and Sofia Montes.
She is survived by her brother, Jessie Montes, and sister Minnie Garcia both of DaCosta, Tx.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother Elmer Montes of Victoria, and sister Evangeline Gonzalez of DaCosta, Tx.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Chapel Service to be celebrated at 6pm.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

