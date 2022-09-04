Curtis Anthony
Liberda
DALLAS — Curtis Anthony Liberda completed his journey here on earth on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 66, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Dallas.
Curtis was born in Ganado, Texas, on June 15, 1956, to August Eugene Liberda and Marian Sablatura Liberda. He attended Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Elementary School and Ganado High School, where he graduated with honors. Curtis earned a BBA in Finance from Southwest Texas State University, as well as a BFA in Interior/Lighting Design from University of North Texas.
Curtis’s artistic abilities were evident from a young age. He carried this talent into his career where he worked for noted architectural firms in New York, Atlanta, and Dallas, developing interior space plans for class A office buildings. Over time, Curtis turned his focus to lighting design, which became his ultimate passion. He founded 2clighting where he was the principal and creative director for 26 years. Curtis successfully managed projects both domestically and internationally for hospitality, commercial, high-end residential, civic projects, and charitable events. He loved creating unique lighting solutions that elevated any space to its fullest potential.
Curtis enjoyed traveling whether for work or pleasure, and he was an avid collector of modern art. He was known for his quick- witted humor, fierce determination, and generous nature towards people and animals.
Curtis will be deeply missed, but we take comfort knowing he is watching over his family and friends from his beautifully lighted home in Heaven.
Curtis is preceded in death by his father, August, his grandparents, and several rescued furry friends. He is survived by his mother, Marian Cross, his sister, Charlotte Liberda, numerous cousins, and K9 kids, Jake Maggie, and Irwin.
Services will be held, Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas with Father Greg Korenek officiating. Visitation 11:00 am, Rosary 12:30 pm, and Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm.
The family respectfully requests that any memorial donations be made to Red Collar Rescue (www.redcollar.org) or another animal charity of your choice.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. 3rd St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
