Curtis Lamar Bethke
NORDHEIM — Curtis Lamar Bethke, 69, of Nordheim passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in Goliad on July 16, 1952 to the late Arbuth and Lillie Urban Bethke.
Curtis was a retired welder and a hardworker. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim and the Nordheim Fire Department. Curtis would love to hunt dove and deer and do the processing himself. He also enjoyed firing up the pit to BBQ . He was a social and friendly person with a caring heart. Curtis also enjoyed taking care of his little dog, Molly. Most importantly was the love and pride he had for his most precious granddaughter, Kylie.
He is survived by his daughter Vanessa Rae (Eric) Rohan of New Braunfels and granddaughter Kylie Rae Rohan. He is also survived by sisters Merlyn Bitterly, Daisy Borgfeld, Joyce Taylor, sister-in-law Lynda Henley, good friend Tonie Powell, faithful dog Molly and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Sharon Rae Bethke, parents, grandparents William and Emma Bethke, John and Isabel Urban and brother Aubrey (Sonny Boy) Bethke.
Visitation will be 5-7pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10am Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rodney Karnei, Royce Bitterly, Mitchell Hodge, Kevin Rohan, Jimmy Noster, and Gary Stehling. Honorary pallbearer is Kylie Rae Rohan.
Memorials may be given to donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Solving the Stroman problem will require information, community participation (11)
- Guest column: Now Rand Paul is in favor of big government (6)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- Syndicated Column: The AOC’s of student loan debt (4)
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now (3)
- Victoria County to receive $1.5 million for border security (2)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Victoria police chief built lasting relationships over first year on the job (1)
- Ann O'Connor Williams Harithas (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Ciro Garcia (1)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
- Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (1)
Online Poll
Did you go shopping the day after Christmas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.