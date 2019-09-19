CURTIS LEE VOELKEL NORDHEIM - Curtis Lee Voelkel, 69, of Nordheim passed away Tues. Sept. 17, 2019. He was born July 13, 1950 in Yorktown to the late Hubert Lee and Alice Edith Pundt Voelkel. He is survived by his children Andrea (Ben) Dirnberger, Brent (Elizabeth) Werzner, grandchildren Lukas Werzner and Skeilar Dirnberger, brothers Tim (Ronda) Voelkel, Alan (Kathy) Voelkel, Bob (Chaille) Voelkel and companion Matilda (Tillie) Boelter. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Wanda Voelkel. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Sat. Sept. 21, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery. Reception to follow burial at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim. Pallbearers will be Tanner Voelkel, Johnathan Voelkel, Kolby Voelkel, Matt Hilbert, Andrew Malcolm and Shane Hons. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony DeFork, Steve Wilson, Lukas Werzner and Skeilar Dirnberger Memorials may be given to River City Hospice 4211 Gardendale Bld. A, Suite 102 San Antonio, Texas 78229 or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas 78164, 361-564-2900.
