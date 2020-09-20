Curtiss “Sonny”
Koopman
VICTORIA — Curtiss Koopman, lovingly known to most as “Sonny”, 75 a native Texan pasted away, Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, September 20th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A service celebrating Sonny’s life will be at 10:00AM, Monday, September 21st at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Koopman, Jr., Justin Koopman, Marcus Delgado, Jose Adame, Gustavo Adame, Andrew Adame, and Bubba Mansios.
View a full obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity (10)
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (10)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (8)
- Guest column: What the world looks like in 2024, under President Trump (8)
- The Art of Denial (5)
- Letter: The 22nd Amendment is not negotiable (5)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (4)
- Letter: Upcoming national election will determine our future (4)
- Girl, 3, killed after Victoria County highway crash, mother and son ejected from vehicle (3)
- Victoria commissioners approve new county purchasing policy with divided vote (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.