CYNDY J. HINDS VICTORIA - Cyndy Price Hinds went to be with the Lord May 16, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born October 22, 1956 to Kenneth and Sadie Whittemore Price. She was preceded in death by her mother Sadie Price; husband Mitchell Hinds and her son Justin Lehnert. She is survived by her father Kenneth Price; daughters Jennifer Lehnert and Keri Luster; grandson Garrett Lehnert; great granddaughter Rayleigh Lehnert; brother Bruce (Karen) Price; sisters Carol Price and Pam Price; niece Shelley (Bobby) Cano; great nephew Ross Stary and great niece Madilyn De Rouen. No services will be held at this time. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
