CUERO — Cynthia Ann Aleman, 63, of Cuero passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born February 24, 1958 in Yorktown to Antonio and Evangelina Garza Carrisalez. She married Ernest Donald Aleman on September 2, 1978 in Cuero at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was an Elementary School Teacher at Cuero ISD for all her teaching years. Cynthia had many accomplishments throughout her career and life. She was awarded Region III Teacher of the year and Cuero ISD Teacher of the year. She was a member of the Library Board of Directors for fifteen years, President of Woodmen of the World for several years, a State and Local Representative for TCTA and played an instrumental role in awarding TCTA scholarships to many students in Cuero ISD. She is best known for bringing the richness of her Hispanic heritage through celebrating Cinco de Mayo with her students. What began as a simple class lesson, grew to an annual celebration with traditional songs, dance and food the whole community looked forward to attending. Cynthia’s legacy will live on in all the lives that she has touched throughout her career and life. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ernest Donald Aleman; sons, Phillip (Angela) Aleman of Elgin and Daniel Aleman of Houston; sister, Diana Moore of Schertz and granddaughter, Sephra Aleman. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with the rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Forrest Aleman, Greg Jaramillo, Jeff Maxwell, Jon-Michael Flores, Jeremy Moore and Carlos Taylor. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

