Cynthia Ann Aleman
CUERO — Cynthia Ann Aleman, 63, of Cuero passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born February 24, 1958 in Yorktown to Antonio and Evangelina Garza Carrisalez. She married Ernest Donald Aleman on September 2, 1978 in Cuero at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was an Elementary School Teacher at Cuero ISD for all her teaching years. Cynthia had many accomplishments throughout her career and life. She was awarded Region III Teacher of the year and Cuero ISD Teacher of the year. She was a member of the Library Board of Directors for fifteen years, President of Woodmen of the World for several years, a State and Local Representative for TCTA and played an instrumental role in awarding TCTA scholarships to many students in Cuero ISD. She is best known for bringing the richness of her Hispanic heritage through celebrating Cinco de Mayo with her students. What began as a simple class lesson, grew to an annual celebration with traditional songs, dance and food the whole community looked forward to attending. Cynthia’s legacy will live on in all the lives that she has touched throughout her career and life. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ernest Donald Aleman; sons, Phillip (Angela) Aleman of Elgin and Daniel Aleman of Houston; sister, Diana Moore of Schertz and granddaughter, Sephra Aleman. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with the rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Forrest Aleman, Greg Jaramillo, Jeff Maxwell, Jon-Michael Flores, Jeremy Moore and Carlos Taylor. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (5)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (4)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.