CYNTHIA ANN JOHNSON VICTORIA - Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Siegel Johnson, 69, a native of Victoria, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, September 6th, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation at 6pm, Tuesday, September 10th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria; a service celebrating Cindy's life will begin at 7:00 pm. Cindy was born, January 14th, 1950 to the late John Michael and Anita Evelyn Kuchar Siegel. Following graduation from Nazareth Academy in 1968, Cindy worked for many years as a medical office manager for numerous local physicians. Cindy married, George Everett Johnson, July 6th, 1968. Together they raised their three sons and supported them faithfully in their rodeo, 4H / FFA, and livestock show activities. Cindy's work was instrumental for many years in the Victoria Livestock Show. She spent countless hours supporting the Jaycees and was a founding member of the Harvest of Fun Festival, which was held annually to raise money for the local 4H clubs. She also enjoyed spending time gardening, baking, fishing, and doing arts and crafts. In recent months, Cindy and George resided in the Yoakum area. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anita Siegel, and her beloved in laws, Faye and Charles Schianni. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, George Everett Johnson; sons, George Johnson (Constance), JJ Johnson (Holly), and Richard Johnson (Amanda Stoebner); sister, Jeanette Faltesek; four loving grandchildren, Jordan, Mason, Logan and Tatum Johnson; her beloved Corgi, "Rusty"; and numerous extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Cindy's memory to be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., Victoria, TX 77901 to help defray funeral and burial expenses. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
