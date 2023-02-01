Cynthia Ann Tom
VICTORIA — Cynthia Ann (Schulze) Tom left her earthly life on January 29th. She lived well her 84 Years. She was born November 24, 1938 at Victoria Hospital to Berthold John Schulze and Mildred Catherine (Maddox) Schulze.
Cynthia was a member of Central Church of Christ. She retired from 1st Victoria National Bank as the lunch room manager. Prior to that, she worked in food services at Victoria Independent School District and JC Penney.
Cynthia loved cooking and baking, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She was known to open their home at times to those who needed a place to stay. She was a loving servant for God to many. She loved spending time sharing her talent at the Victoria County Senior Citizens Association, She was adored by her family and all she came in contact with.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry Tom, son, Darren Tom and sister, Connie (Schulze) Quimby.
Cynthia is survived by her sons, Dennis Tom (Julie), Mark Tom (Renee), Troy Tom (Misty), brother, John Schulze (Wanda), grandchildren, Amanda Wadkins (David), Jeremy Tom (Kristie), Aaron Tom (Aubrey), Bianca Stavinoha (Zac), Rebecka Tom (Ed Drost), Jacob Conners (Chloe), Daniel Conners (Jessica), Nathanael Conners, Kaleigh Tom, and Andrew Tom. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be, Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9-10:30, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 all at Central Church of Christ.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.