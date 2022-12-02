Cynthia Guajardo Streckfus
HOUSTON — Cynthia Guajardo Streckfus of Houston, passed away on November 11, 2022, at her home in Houston after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 21, 1952, in Victoria, TX, to Henry G. Guajardo and Rebecca G. Guajardo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dr. Charles Streckfus; her children, Jonathan Edwards (Angel), Courtney Edwards, MD (Eliot Pedrosa), Laura Espinoza (Dean Abboud); and seven grandchildren, who brought her tremendous joy.
She is also survived by her parents; brothers, Henry J. Guajardo (Sara), and Michael Guajardo; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Guajardo and Yolanda Guajardo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donaciano & Sara Guajardo and Agapito & Elvira Gonzales; brother, Alfred Guajardo; and nephew, Stephen Guajardo.
Cynthia was a 1970 graduate of Nazareth Academy and Southwest Texas State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. Before retiring, Cynthia worked as a research coordinator for UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry and had previously served as a senior research coordinator at Baylor College of Medicine for a number of years. She enjoyed working with research faculty, staff, and students and was regarded for her scientific competence and patient advocacy.
Although she was passionate about her career, she was best known for her title of “Mother.” Cynthia will be remembered for her devotion and unwavering love for her children. Instilling in them a strong foundation of faith, family values, and education was her greatest accomplishment.
A rosary will be recited Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 8:15 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, followed by a funeral mass.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man injured in Cuero shooting
- Shiner, Refugio meet again in Class 2A, Division I regional final
- Flatonia's Chris Freytag resigns as AD/head football coach
- Gobblers seek to cut Silsbee off at the pass
- Victoria woman arrested on charges of retail theft and organized crime
- DeWitt County doctor retires after 60 years of service to community
- Victoria bus fire under investigation
- Tidehaven faces familiar foe Poth in regional final
- Shiner's Dalton Brooks leads by example
- Edna surges into semifinals with win over Llano
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.