CYNTHIA ANN JOHNSON VICTORIA - Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Johnson, 69, a native of Victoria, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, September 6th, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation at 6:00PM, Tuesday, September 10th, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria; a service celebrating Cindy's life will begin at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Cindy's memory may be sent to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral and burial expenses. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria Mall refills storefronts; retailers say activities key to attracting customers
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field
- The Dock near Coleto Creek Park gets face-lift
- Riders saddle up to support St. Jude
- State commission closes Victoria day care after finding it left kids unattended
- Victoria man killed in highway crash involving his neighbor
- Calhoun County farm road chase ends in crash, drug arrests
- Marriage licenses Aug. 23-29
- Victoria Surgical Associates looks to start next chapter
- Water main break closes part of Airline Road
Commented
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (2)
- Police detective aims to be first female Victoria County sheriff (1)
- State commission closes Victoria day care after finding it left kids unattended (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
Online Poll
How often do you visit the Victoria Mall?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.