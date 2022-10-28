Cynthia Sneeringer
VICTORIA — Cynthia Sneeringer passed on to her heavenly home on October 8, 2022 after a lengthy battle with health ailments. She will be remembered most for her love of family, infectious laugh and for being a sincere Christian woman. Simple phrases such as: “This too shall pass” and “It’s better to give than to receive” was her go to advice.
Cindy was born on October 30, 1959 to Irma and Clemente Cruz Sr. in Corpus Christi. In 1970 her family moved to Houston and Cindy would later compete in the choir as a Soprano and serve in the ROTC. She attended Stephen F. Austin High School where she met her future husband, William Sneeringer.
After getting married and starting a family, Cindy opened an in-home registered day care. She loved being home with her daughters and caring for the neighboring children. After her divorce, she moved to Sheridan to raise her daughters and be near her parents. She enjoyed a career in banking for over 20 years. During this time, she overcame several illnesses including diabetes, heart failure, a massive stroke, and kidney failure.
Cindy was the life of family gatherings and would pride herself on being the hostess with the mostes! She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother and grandmother. In 2014, Cindy and her mother moved to Victoria, TX. She enjoyed watching sports with her grandson, shopping with her granddaughter and traveling to Houston to visit her youngest granddaughter. Cindy was a Christian, enjoyed prayer and fellowship.
She is survived by her mother, Irma Cruz; brother, Clemente Cruz Jr. (Sonia); children, Serena Sneeringer-McMullen (Corey), and Angela Sneeringer-Gonzalez, and grandchildren, Christian Sneeringer, Sabrina Gonzalez, and Olivia McMullen.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jose Cruz Sr. Eufracia Garza; Eugenio Torres Sr. and Rebecca Rincon; and her father Clemente Cruz Sr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8919 US Hwy 87N in Victoria followed by a rosary and memorial service at 12 p.m. with Brother Ronnie Scherffius. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center at https://docpac.net/donate/.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.