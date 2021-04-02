Cynthia Ybarra Raybion
CUERO — Cynthia Ybarra Raybion, 57, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born on September 1, 1963 in Cuero to Esiquio C. and Annie Devereaux Ybarra. She married Billy Ray Raybion on June 2, 2012 in Victoria. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Raybion; mother-in-law, Loretta Jacoby; daughter, April Ortiz of Cuero; son, Davy Ortiz of Victoria; sister, Janie Partida of Baytown; brothers, Alfred (Grace) Ybarra of Pasadena, Albert (Josie) Ybarra of Victoria, Raymond (Martha) Ybarra of Victoria, Ernest (Debbie) Ybarra of Houston, Herman (Elvira) Ybarra of Yorktown and Esiquio (Theresa) Ybarra, Jr. of Victoria; grandchildren, Mackenzie Alaniz, Kayleigh Alaniz, Billyjo Ortiz, Jr., Jeremiah Ortiz, Jazmine Johnson, Jayde Johnson, Jace Johnson, Brooklynn Gonzales and Justin De Los Santos, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Belinda Ortiz and son, Billyjo Ortiz. Visitation will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, 5 - 7 PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Alfred Ybarra, Albert Ybarra, Raymond Ybarra, Ernest Ybarra, Herman Ybarra and Esiquio Ybarra, Jr. Memorial Contributions and donations may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
