Daisy Mae Shambo
VICTORIA — Daisy Mae Blair Shambo passed away with family at her bedside on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 87. Daisy was born June 13, 1933 to the late Leonard Blair and Mary Bell Blair in Deer Range, Alabama. She married her high school sweetheart Milton the day after she graduated. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in June. Together, they had three children, Wayne, Linda, and Brenda. After her children were grown, Daisy went to Del Mar College where she received her LVN license. She was most proud of being a private duty nurse to Mr. and Mrs. Howard E. Butt in Corpus Christi for 5 years until he passed away. Daisy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was blessed to raise her great-grandson Austin. Brenda and Daisy were inseparable and spent great time together sharing lots of laugher and memories. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Milton, her daughter Brenda Hamm Cargle (Rodney), and five grandchildren: Chris Gray (Marc), David Gray (Alison), Kimberly Martin, Kevin Hamm (Kira), and Tammy Arndt (Audric). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Hazel Gray, Zane Gray, Gracyn Wood, Vivian Gray, Cordelia Gray, Eileen Gray, Austin Martin, Avery Martin, Jonathan Hamm, Mason Arndt, Tyler Arndt, Jacob Shambo, and Avery Shambo.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Calvin Blair, Bessie Swindle, Roy Blair, Lillian Johnson, and Ray Blair. She is also preceded in death by her children, Linda Shambo Gray and Wayne Shambo, as well as a grandchild, Marshall Shambo.
Visitation will be Monday, February 22nd from 11am - 1pm at Rosewood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 22nd at 2pm at Rosewood Funeral Home with Pastors Mike Hurt and Tim Williams officiating. A private graveside burial will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Chris Gray, David Gray, Kevin Hamm, Audric Arndt, Austin Martin, and Avery Martin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas or Parkway Church. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
