Dakota Moreno
VICTORIA — Dakota Joseph Moreno of Victoria was called to his heavenly home on December 22, 2020 with his parents and siblings by his side. Dakota was 24 years old. Dakota was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on October 6, 1996 to Dee and Abel Moreno.
Dakota graduated from Industrial High School in Vanderbilt, Texas where he enjoyed playing sports. Following his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer, he attended Victoria College and graduated from the Victoria Police Academy in 2017.
Dakota joined the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Department as a Jailer and was promoted to Deputy. He was known as a soft spoken, gentle man quickly became like family to his coworkers. Aside from having a career that he loved, Dakota’s biggest passions were riding motorcycles with his friends and spending time with his family.
Dakota is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Elvira S. Moreno, Aunt Dorina Albrecht, and cousin Erin Albrecht.
Dakota is survived by his parents, Dee Moreno (Jose Perez) and Abel Moreno (Simone), three siblings Abel Moreno Jr., Ashley Moreno, and Amber Rasmussen (Shane), nieces Dorina Moreno and Mariah Rasmussen and nephew, Baeza Moreno. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather Tereso Moreno (Oralia) and maternal grandmother Margaret Ulmer, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.
Dakota has many friends and fellow law enforcement officers that will miss him greatly. Dakota received a police escort from Texas State Troopers, Sheriff Deputies, EMS and Police Officers, as well as friends and family from San Antonio to Yoakum, Texas where funeral arrangements have been made.
Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 1477 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum,TX 77995.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Emilio Laredo officiating.
Pallbearers: George Sierra, Matthew Keller, Ethan Page, Noe Miranda, Jason Carroll and Danielle Beasley. Honorary pallbearers: Anton Keller and all employees of Lavaca County Sheriff’s office.
Memorial contributions may be given to Lavaca County Sheriff’s Department “Deputy Santa Program”.
After the funeral service a meal will be provided by Faith Family Church in Hallettsville at the church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
