DAKOTA WILLIAM TAYLOR TAFT - Dakota William Taylor, age 27 of Taft, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Dakota was born May 17, 1992 in Wharton. Although he resided in Taft, he was a longtime resident of Louise. He cherished his fur baby and beloved pet Bandit. He enjoyed camping, floating the river, and playing football and or basketball with friends. He loved spending time with his family and his dog. He spent his free time playing X-box and was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. Dakota had a million dollar smile. He loved so many, and was loved by so many more. He is remembered for his kindness and was said to have never met a stranger. Dakota was the son of Donna and Andrew Mann of Louise and Thomas Taylor of Odem. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Brittney Cardenas and husband Andrew of Victoria, Macy Taylor and Casey Mach of El Campo, Tyler Mann of Wharton and Trevor Mann of Louise. He was the uncle of Terra Cardenas and Brett Mach. His grandparents are Robin and Linda Taylor of Louise and Joyce Kahanek of El Campo. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry Kahanek and Ronnie and Bernice Mann. Dakota's Legacy will not be how he died but, rather how he lived. He lived a life rich with laughter, a tremendous amount of friends, loving family and compassion for others. His memory will be forever engraved on our hearts and we will cherish the time we had with him all the more. While not living a long full life, he did live his life to the fullest each and every day. His free spirit was admired by many and we were all lucky to have known him. Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at First Baptist Church in El Campo. Internment will follow at Garden of Memories.
