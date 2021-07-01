Dakota Wayne Taylor
Dakota Wayne Taylor
PORT LAVACA — Dakota Wayne Taylor, 30, of Port Lavaca passed away June 26, 2021. He was born September 11, 1990 in Victoria to Geryl Wayne Taylor and Dara Lynette Nichols Tyler. He was a 2009 graduate from Calhoun High School. Dakota worked for Taurus as a process operator and was a Methodist. He was a loving father and his daughter was the apple of his eye.
He is survived by his daughter, Blakelee “B” Taylor; parents, Geryl and Lana Taylor and Dara and Jim Tyler; sisters, Kayln (Collin) Haynes, Ashley (Michael) Hadley; brothers, Chris (Candace) Taylor, Jay (Kelsey) Taylor; grandparents, Wanda Nichols and Carolyn Taylor; niece, Paisley Hadley; nephews, Trenton, Trevor, Treston, and Traeson Taylor, Jackson Nunley, Mason and Kolton Taylor, Bentley Robinson, and Stetson, Hunter, and Holton Hadley; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; close friends, Andrew Brown, Jeremy Boyd, Martin Mapp, and Shelly McAfee; and his beloved dog, Brody.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Billy Nichols, Doyce Taylor, Lester and Jacquelyn McClurkan; and his beloved dog, Levi.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca with Rev. Janet Larson officiating. Please recognize Dakota by wearing casual attire such as shorts, flip flops, bright colors, etc.
In lieu of flowers monetary donations are being accepted at any of the four local First National Bank locations to support Blakelee Nicole Taylor’s educational fund in honor of her father.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

