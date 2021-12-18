Dale Laza
VICTORIA — Dale Laza, age 69, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 12-2PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with funeral services beginning at 2PM. Interment will follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Sacky, Jacob Laza, Patrick Janis, Frank Shelton, Kenneth Janis and Curtis Janis.
Dale was born February 17, 1952 in Victoria, Texas to the late George Laza, Sr. and Thelma Richardson Laza. He & his twin brother, Dan, were the youngest of 9 children. Dale was born 30 minutes before Dan. He grew up in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School. He attended Lee Junior College in Baytown for some time and even made it on the Dean’s List. He married Jeanette Sievers October 14, 1972 and had two loving daughters.
He worked as a pipe fitter at Alcoa and PPG. He was a Baptist and was very strong in his faith. He was a hard worker that started very early on. He carried those traits into adulthood and then passed them on to his family. He loved to fix and build things and was an avid gardener. He loved to dance in his younger years, drink beer, play pool and enjoyed camping with his family. He loved to play cards, especially Clinker (aka Thirty-One) and Poker. This is historically a great Laza tradition...they all love it and are serious about it. He loved fast cars. His favorite was a 1969 silver GTO and his second favorite was the 1965 Mustang he restored.
When he was young and still living at home, he would pay his nieces 25 cents to iron his shirts before he went out. He was a 41 year cancer survivor. He had 3 brain tumors and survived against all odds. He fought hard up until his last day. Even in the end he kept fighting. His granddaughter, Lauren, was the apple of his eye. Even when he was going through his tough battles and may not have recognized most familiar faces, he always knew who Lauren was and lit up when he saw her. He ate ice cream or a coke float every night. Even in the nursing home, he looked forward to visitors that brought him sweet treats. He always had a massive sweet tooth. He loved brownies and chocolate the most. He loved to eat cornbread and milk like cereal just like several of his siblings. He was a kind, gentle soul, who never complained. He was a gentle giant and was loved by all that knew him.
“Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful.”
Dale is survived by his daughters, Katie Manzi and Amber Watkins (Wade); former wife, Jeanette Laza; granddaughters, Lauren Watkins and Matteson Manzi; brother, Dan Laza; and sisters, Lillie May Johnson, Louise Janis and Paula Eshleman; along with many loved nieces, nephews and many extended family members.
Dale was preceded in death by his father George Laza, Sr.; mother, Thelma Richardson Laza; brother, George Laza, Jr.; sisters, Betty Shelton, Francis Sacky and Mary Ann Laza; and son-in-law, Patrick Manzi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation and the American Cancer Society.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
