DALE ALLEN MOCZYGEMBA KARNES CITY - Dale Allen Moczygemba, age 46, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Dale was born on November 30, 1972, to Elfren and Linda Moczygemba in Kenedy, Tx. He was a 1991 graduate of Karnes City High School. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1995. He enjoyed spending time with his two sons and the rest of his family, he loved to bar-b-que, build things, watching the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys, and play pool with his friends. Dale is survived by his two children Chase and Rex Moczygemba of San Antonio; his parents Elfren and Linda Moczygemba of Karnes City; sister Diane (Donnie) Dziuk of Karnes City; niece Kassidy Dziuk and nephew Kamden Dziuk; and friend Angelica Barrier. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Alois and Agnes Kowalik and John and Frances Moczygemba. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Rhodes funeral home with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday October 3, 2019 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Hobson Cemetery.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.