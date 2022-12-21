Dale Wayne Mullenix
PALACIOS — Dale Wayne Mullenix, 51, was born October 3, 1971 to JC and Martha Bode Mullenix in Seguin, Texas. He died in Hallettsville on December 17, 2022 taking care of cattle as he had done all of his life.
Dale graduated from Goliad High School in 1990. A star powerlifter while still in high school, he was invited to compete in a goodwill competition in the USSR in 1990. Competing against adults, he won his weight category at the international meet. He went on to play football at Blinn Junior College and Stephen F. Austin, graduating in 1995. Dale taught social studies, health, and PE, and coached football, powerlifting, and track in several districts, ending at Palacios ISD. He was able to convey his love of powerlifting and football to his students enabling them to experience success. He coached for twenty-seven years, but only coached girls powerlifting for twenty-three. After the first year of coaching girls powerlifting, he had a streak of twenty-two years with at least one girl competitor in the state powerlifting meet.
Dale married his beloved wife, Lori Beth, on July 1, 2011 in Goliad, Texas. He indulged her love of collecting pets and Christmas decorations while she indulged his love for hunting and fishing. Since 2016, they have made their home in Palacios.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Walter and Mathilda Bode, and Jasper and Rosalie Mullenix.
He is survived by his wife, daughter Gail of whom he was extremely proud, brothers David (Marlene) and Darryl (Milana), sister Sandra Ross (Kori), numerous nephews and nieces and his in-laws, Marvin and Linda Bernsen.
As a coach and teacher, Coach Mullenix would also consider his present and former students as surviving members of his family as well.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Palacios Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Travis Coleman Officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home (361) 972-2012.
