PORT LAVACA — Dalia G. Amejorado, 91, of Port Lavaca passed away July 20, 2023. She was born April 27, 1932 in Los Ebanos, TX to Albino and Santos Flores Garza. Dalia retired from Gingerbread Day Care in Port Lavaca to take care of her granddaughters, because no one else could take care of them like she could. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and she loved to crochet for their fall festival every year.
She is survived by her daughters, Olga Amejorado Szela (Mark), Olivia Amejorado Jimenez (Tony), Maria S. Amejorado Laughlin; sons, Alejandro Amejorado, Arnoldo Amejorado; grandchildren, Antonio Jimenez III, Mario Jimenez, Stuart Michael Szela, Kevin Marcus Szela, Casey Joe Laughlin, BreeAnna Nicole Saldana, and AnaLisa Marie Saldana; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Amejorado; parents; sisters, Emma Ortega, Eliza Flores, Alida Hovey, Blanca A. Amejorado, Josefa Garza; and brothers, Albino Garza Jr., David Garza, Emilio Garza, Rodolpho Garza Sr., Arturo Garza, Eleazar Garza, and Rosendo Garza.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Casey Joe Laughlin, Adan Garza Jr., Kevin Szela, Stuart Szela, Mario Jimenez, and Tony Jimenez III.
Honorary Pallbearers are Blanca Idalia Trevino, Eli Jose Ayala, Peter Joe Szela, Brayleigh Navy Szela, Kenna Marie Szela, Haley Michelle Torres, Monica Vice, Antonio Santiago Jimenez, Marciano Israel Jimenez, Benito Adan Jimenez, and Joe Garza.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church for masses.
