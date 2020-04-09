DAMIAN G. CALDERON GOLIAD - Damian G. Calderon 80 passed away April 7, 2020. He was born to the late Marcelino and Teodora Garcia Calderon. He is survived by wife Juanita "Janie" Calderon, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Damian was preceded in death by sons, Manuel and Basilio Calderon. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 9th from 1PM until 5PM at Grace Funeral Home Goliad with family receiving friends at 3PM. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
